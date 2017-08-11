Country music star to headline Central MS Fair

Get ready to rock during the final night of the Central Mississippi Fair.

County star Justin Adams will take the stage at the Attala County Coliseum to end the four days of fun and excitement.

Adams is a Bixby, Oklahoma native. He played football at the University of Northern Iowa and currently holds the school record with 54 consecutive games played, never missing a game. In 2013, Adams independently released his self-titled EP, recorded at the prestigious Castle Studios. Justin’s debut EP reached #4 on the iTunes Country Music Album charts, #36 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and #59 on the Billboard Country Albums. Adams regularly writes with award winning and #1 songwriters Casey Beathard (Kenny Chesney “The Boys Of Fall”), Mark Nesler (Tim McGraw “Just To See You Smile”), Tony Martin (Keith Urban “You Look Good In My Shirt”) and Rivers Rutherford (Brad Paisley “When I Get Where I’m Going”). Justin has shared the stage with nationally touring acts such as Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Dan and Shay, Eli Young Band, Clay Walker, Craig Morgan, David Nail, Chase Rice, Easton Corbin and Eric Paslay.

Opening for Adams will be Josh Jolly, the 2017 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

The concert will be held at 7:00 pm Saturday, Aug. 12.

Tickets can be purchased at The Rusty Bucket or the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office.