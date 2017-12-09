County Road 11: Neshoba County Gin

Although the Neshoba County Gin has been in business for over 75 years, it’s still considered a best kept secret by many. The gin operates year-around, and has been helping farmers in Mississippi for generations. It’s the latest stop on County Road 11.

“This is where it starts. We get the raw ingredients in here either by truck or by rail,” said Jerry Wilkerson, the chief sales operator of the Neshoba County Gin.

The Neshoba County Gin has been in operation since 1940. It was originally started as a co-op to provide the needs for area farmers. Since those humble beginnings, the gin now is one of the biggest in region and serves some 30 to 40 counties in Mississippi alone.

“We basically focus on serving the needs of the farmers, anywhere from fertilizer to feeds to seed, and a great deal of hardware as well. Mainly, our biggest focus is on feed,” said Wilkerson.

The gin has about 20 full-time employees and they’re about to hit the busiest time of the season. That’s because there’s very little green grass to be found in the winter time and farmers need all the feed they can get to off-set the lack of grass.

“Feeding cattle and horses and chickens now is almost a science. Those people are the backbone of any business because you have so many of them. That’s what we’re here for is to help,” said Wilkerson.

“We have some clients that do a half million dollars a year and we have some that buys 100 dollars a year,” said Wilkerson.”

If you’re wanting to feed a few pets or a large herd of cattle, look no further than the Neshoba County Gin: serving farmers and many others in the Magnolia State for over 75 years.

The Neshoba County Gin operates five days a week and is closed on Wednesday and Sunday. It’s located at 264 Railroad Avenue in Philadelphia. You can contact the gin at (601) 656-3463.