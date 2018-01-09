CPC-Pregnancy and Family Resource Center to hold Candlelight Prayer Vigil

On Saturday, January 20th, 2018, the CPC-Pregnancy and Family Resource Center of Philadelphia will host it’s annual Candlelight Prayer Vigil in the Neshoba County courthouse at 7pm. The guest speaker will be Dr. Beverly McMillan. Dr. McMillan, former abortionist and now an avid Pro-Life advocate, will share her unique perspective. It will be a wonderful time of awareness, information, inspiration and prayer. Please join the CPC-Pregnancy and Family Resource Center as they carry the torch for the unborn. Call (601) 656-9712 for more information.