Criminal Justice, Cyber Security Programs Now Offered at ECCC

Criminal Justice Technology and Cyber Security Technology are among new academic offerings at East Central Community College in Decatur beginning with the Fall 2018 semester.

The Criminal Justice Technology program provides students with the skill base necessary to become professionals in law enforcement, corrections, and other criminal justice fields. Those completing the program will earn an Associate in Applied Science degree, which could lead to employment or transfer to a four-year college or university. Options for a Career or a Technical certificate are also available.

Shane Williams will serve as instructor for the new program. Williams was previously employed as chief of campus police for Meridian Community College and also served as an adjunct instructor of criminal justice at ECCC and MCC. His experience also includes stints with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Newton City Police Department.

Williams earned an Associate of Applied Science degree at Hinds Community College and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Administration of Justice and a Master of Social Science Administration of Justice from Mississippi College. He has also completed Law Enforcement Certification with the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy.

The Cyber Security Technology program will provide students with the skill base necessary to become professionals in network administration, network support specialist, computer network defense, intrusion detection systems, red team technician, and penetration testing.

Students in the Cyber Security Technology program will have the opportunity to earn certifications in CompTIA A+ and CompTIA Security+. Those completing the program will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree. Options for a Career or a Technical certificate are also available.

For more information on these programs and the various other Career & Technical Education programs offered at East Central Community College, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or 601-635-6211.