Criminal Justice Workshop in Winston County

Women in the NAACP (WIN) and Winston County Voters League are presenting a Criminal Justice Workshop on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Winston County Courthouse.

Topics:

Expungement of Criminal Record, Restoration of Voting Rights, voting status (if you’ve been to jail find out which crimes prevent you from voting), Story Circles of real life experiences.

This is a community workshop to help citizens with criminal records understand their voting rights. Sponsored by: MS State Conference NAACP, Office of Public Defenders, One Voice. For more information contact Carolyn R. Hampton 662-779-2109 or Janice Hopkins 662-773-7743.