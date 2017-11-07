Cruisin for a Cure raises over $12,000 for American Cancer Society (video)

Boswell Media’s Crusin for a Cure campaign successfully raised over $12,000 for the American Cancer Society during the month of October.

“We couldn’t be happier with the turnout for Cruisin for a Cure,” said Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Townsend. “We want to say thank you to all local businesses and schools that got on board with this campaign. The people of central Mississippi really came together to help raise funds to fight this disease in hopes of one day finding a cure for breast cancer.”

All the money was raised from a simple concept: make a donation to the American Cancer Society and you get to sign your name on the 2017 Cruisin for a Cure pink Camaro.

The car visited schools in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties where school children turned out in full force to sign the car. The car was also featured at local football games.

Many businesses in the area hosted the car for live radio broadcasts where customers were invited to sign the car in honor of a loved one.

The campaign concluded Monday morning at Franks Chevrolet where a check in the amount of $12,015.00 was presented to the American Cancer Society on behalf of Boswell Media.

Boswell Media was joined in the Cruisin’ For A Cure campaign by the American Cancer Society, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Central Tire Service, Ivey Mechanical, South Group Cox Agency, The Citizens Bank, Central Signs, Baptist Medical Center Attala, First Financial Bank, Easy Street Furniture, and Moore’s Pharmacy.