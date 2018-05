“Cruising the Grove” will be held on May 19th from 4 pm – 8 pm in downtown Walnut Grove across from the police station. There will be a meet and greet social along with an “any vehicle” show (new, old, two wheels, four wheels). Food, fun and entertainment scheduled – half/half drawing – corn hole tournament. Sponsored in part by Four Sisters Restaurant. For more information contact Chris Smith at 601-433-3475.