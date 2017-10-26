Crusin’ For a Cure raising money for American Cancer Society

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With only a few days left, Boswell Media is hoping to reach its $10,000 Crusin’ For a Cure goal.

Boswell Media is driving their Crusin’ For a Cure car to schools and events across east Mississippi to benefit the American Cancer Society.

If you make a $1 donation to the American Cancer Society, you can put your signature on the car. Almost 5,000 people have signed it this month.

“We’ve had some people that donated larger checks just because of what it’s all about,” says Darren Milner, Boswell Media.

Boswell Media is just shy of its $10,000 goal.

For breast cancer survivor, Angie Bobo, who was diagnosed five years ago, those donations mean a lot. Her students at Neshoba Central signed the car in her honor. Other students signed in honor of their loved ones.

“It really hits home for me because I’ve had several family members that are deceased and were diagnosed with cancer,” says Zoie Henson, junior.

“I’ve had different family members diagnosed with lung cancer and other kinds,” says Alex Bowen, senior. “I think it’s a great way to give back to them.”

Boswell Media’s Cruisin’ For a Cure has not only raised money for cancer research, the pink car has spread breast cancer awareness across east Mississippi.

“It’s a way to really generate the interest more than some other fundraisers you can’t draw that much attention to,” says Milner. “With us being in the car and driving it around all the different counties, everybody is seeing it.”

Bringing awareness reminds people to get screened for cancer, specifically breast cancer, before it’s too late.

“In case there is something there, it can be caught soon enough and it’s not put off, so they can start treating it,” says Bobo.

If you see the car out, Boswell Media will stop and let you sign it for a one dollar donation to the American Cancer Society until the end of the month.