East Central Community College’s Small Business Development Center will offer a free seminar in Philadelphia. “Customer Service-Give ‘Em the Pickle” is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Neshoba Business Enterprise Center. This class will cover service, attitude, consistency and teamwork and will help participants make serving others their number one priority. For more information or to register, contact the Small Business Development Center at 601-635-6297.