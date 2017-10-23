cyberstalking, felony possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Bradley Wade Dixon, 33, 14470 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia, failure to pay, failure to pay, failure to appear

George Glenn Robinson, 38, 102 Megan Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear, contempt court, simple assault, trespassing, failure to appear, and contempt court

Edwin Bell, 44, 10251 Road 363, Philadelphia, simple assault

Joey Goss, 43, 10231 Road 739, Philadelphia, simple assault

Eddie Lee Ross III, 28, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Eric C. Archibald, 32, 410 Pine Hill Avenue, Philadelphia, felony possession of a controlled substance

Shereta Culpepper, 26, 1205 E. Oak Street, Forest, failure to pay

Joshua H. Howard, 28, 10801 Road 628, Philadelphia, cyberstalking

Clifton D. McWilliams, 33, 10051 Road 1345, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay

Kenneth Spears, 40, 5544 Hopewell Road, DeKalb, petit larceny less than $1000

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)