DA issues release about CEFCO shooting suspect

Neshoba County’s district attorney issued a news release Tuesday detailing the charges against Robert Leon Jackson.

Jackson made his initial court appearance Monday after receiving treatment for wounds he received after authorities say he killed two people and injured others Saturday at a convenience store. Multiple people fired shots at Jackson including Jeremy Apperson, who died protecting his wife and son. The store clerk, Megan Staats, was shot and killed inside the store.

District Attorney Steven Kilgore says Jackson has been formally charged with capital murder of Staats and Apperson, attempted murder of Linell Carter, attempted murder of Lavon Hampton, armed robbery of Ryan Johnson, armed robbery of Lee Anthony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has been denied bond.