The Dancing Rabbit Genealogical and Historical Society invite you to come hear Culpepper Webb, author of “Lifted from the Waters” and “In Search of Walker Wells,” novels with Mississippi settings. He will be discussing the books on March 8 at 1 p.m. at the Carthage-Leake County Library. He will describe the process of writing followed by a question and answer session. Culpepper, a native of Leland, resides in Madison with his wife Ronda. The novel, “Lifted from the Waters” was nominated in 2010 for the Mississippi Institute for Arts and Letters Award for fiction.