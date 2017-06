Boswell Media’s Darren Milner appeared on “Good Morning Kosciusko” Wednesday morning…

The Kicks 96 studio manager and account executive is busy helping plan and coordinate the Prairie Farms Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition.

Darren is also preparing for a special appearance at Trustmark Park in Pearl Thursday, June 15.

He will be playing the National Anthem prior to the game between the Mississippi Braves and the Montgomery Biscuits.

Darren spoke about both event this morning.