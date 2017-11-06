body found on Choctaw Reservation in Neshoba County

The body of a man was found Thursday morning on the Choctaw Reservation in Neshoba County.

Misty Brescia Dreifuss, Director of Public Information for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians stated, “Choctaw Police responded to a call at a residence on Frank Simpson Road in the Tucker Community on Thursday, November 2.”

Dreifuss stated, “The body of an adult male was found and a persons of interest has been taken into custody.”

A determination of the cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy. Dreifuss stated that the man’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting Choctaw Police Department with this case.