Deadly crash involving log truck in Collinsville

The Collinsville community is mourning the loss of a woman who died in a car crash Friday morning.

Margie Watson, 85, of Collinsville was killed when her car was involved in an accident with an unloaded log truck north of Collinsville. It happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Wildcat Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol explains what led to the wreck.

“A Honda passenger car that was traveling on Wildcat Road that was attempting to cross Highway 19, pulled out in front of the northbound log truck, and the log truck collided into the driver’s side,” Sgt. Andy West says.

No charges have been filed, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. The driver of the log truck was not injured.