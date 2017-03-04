Home » Local » Deaton court appearance set for Monday

Deaton court appearance set for Monday

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Alex Deaton’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Pratt County District Court in Kansas, where he’s charged with attempted first-degree murder of a 19-year-old convenience store clerk.

Authorities arrested Deaton, 28, in Pratt, Kansas, Wednesday after he allegedly fled the store with the clerk’s car and wrecked it in a neighboring county. The clerk was in stable condition

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Deaton is also charged with aggravated robbery, theft and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He is being held on $5 million bond.

Deaton is also the suspect in the Mississippi murders of his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, in Rankin County, and Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*