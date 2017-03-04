Deaton court appearance set for Monday

Alex Deaton’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Pratt County District Court in Kansas, where he’s charged with attempted first-degree murder of a 19-year-old convenience store clerk.

Authorities arrested Deaton, 28, in Pratt, Kansas, Wednesday after he allegedly fled the store with the clerk’s car and wrecked it in a neighboring county. The clerk was in stable condition

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Deaton is also charged with aggravated robbery, theft and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He is being held on $5 million bond.

Deaton is also the suspect in the Mississippi murders of his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, in Rankin County, and Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County.