Deaton to be extradited to Mississippi

A Philadelphia man, accused of violent crimes in three states has been sentenced in Kansas and will soon be extradited back to Mississippi where he faces two counts of murder, auto-theft and drive-by shooting.

A nationwide manhunt led to the capture of Alex Deaton, who was on the run after police say he strangled his girlfriend, stole her car and shot a jogger in Rankin County.

While on the run, Deaton’s alleged crimes kept piling up, fatally shooting a woman at Dixon Baptist Church in his hometown, driving cross-country, carjacking a couple in New Mexico and shooting a convenience store clerk in Kansas.

“Our plan is to have him here within the next four to six weeks,” says District Attorney Steven Kilgore.

Deaton was sentenced in Kansas first because that’s where he was taken into custody. Deaton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Kansas sentenced Deaton to nearly 13 years in prison.

“Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office will send officers out to Kansas to pick him up,” says Kilgore.

Rankin county gets first dibs since Deaton was first accused of crimes there. Then he will go before a Neshoba County judge for his first-degree murder charge that could turn into capital murder.

“We’ve got everything ready but the autopsy report. That’s not going to slow us down,” says Kilgore.

Once Deaton is in Neshoba County’s custody, his case will be presented to the next grand jury.

Kilgore believes once Deaton is sentenced in Neshoba County he will be sent to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where he will serve his sentences.