Deaton indicted for murder in Mississippi

A man accused of crimes in three states has been indicted on murder and other charges in Mississippi’s Rankin County.

District Attorney Michael Guest says grand jurors Wednesday indicted Alex Deaton on charges of first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in Rankin County. Deaton is also being investigated for a second murder in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

After his actions in Mississippi, Deaton is accused of carjacking a couple in New Mexico and shooting a convenience store clerk in Kansas. He was caught in Kansas and is expected to face trial there first on charges of attempted murder, theft, robbery and fleeing police.

Deaton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 3 in Pratt, Kansas.