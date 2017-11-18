Deer hunting season opens statewide this weekend

Mississippi hunters of all ages can take to the woods this weekend as the state’s first deer hunting gun season opens Saturday.

Gun season, with dogs, is open for all zones, (Delta, Northeast, East Central, Southwest, and Southeast) from Saturday, Nov. 18 – Friday, Dec. 1.

The bag limit on antlered buck deer for all zones is one buck per day, but no more than three per season. The bag limit on Hill Zone antlerless deer is one per day, and no more than 3 per season in all zones except Southeast (2).

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, wants to remind hunters that all deer hunters, must wear hunter orange unless they are inside a fully enclosed hunting stand or in a hunting stand that is at least twelve feet above the ground.

Additionally, hunters should take time prior to hunting to ensure they have all the proper safety equipment.

Deer hunters should have the following:

hunter education certification (if required)

hunter orange

a full-body harness for tree stands

an emergency signal device such as a whistle or cell phone

a light to walk to and from stand during low light conditions, and

a hunting plan that includes notifying someone else about the hunting location

For more information on the 2017 – 2018 hunting seasons, visit www.mdwfp.com.