DeKalb armory returned to city, county

The Mississippi National Guard has returned the DeKalb Army National Guard Readiness Center to the city and Kemper County as part of a force structure reduction, cost-savings, and facility consolidation plan. The handover happened Friday.

The facility was under a lease agreement with both entities and served as a training venue for Detachment 1, 367th Maintenance Company. Guard members attached to DeKalb are being retained and will be reassigned to the Philadelphia Readiness Center.

“The guard will save money in annual maintenance and utility costs and the community will re-purpose the property to meet its needs,” said Col. Paul McDonald, construction and facilities officer of the Mississippi Army National Guard.

More readiness centers are also being considered for return to community operations in 2018.