Delay Opening-Closings for Area Schools

Choctaw Tribal Schools and Government on Delay. Update:Due to the escalating weather conditions all Choctaw Tribal Schools, Daycares and Tribal Government Offices will be closed today, Friday, December 8. Choctaw Health Center will operate on a Holiday schedule today. All essential and emergency service providers will be open and remain staffed as determined by immediate supervisors.

Leake Academy will be closed due to the weather conditions.

Neshoba County Schools are NOT closing, Superintendent of Education Lundy Brantley stated that Parents should use their best judgment – if you don’t feel safe coming then stay off the roads.