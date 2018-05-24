Democratic 3rd Miss. Congressional District candidates speak

The two Democratic candidates for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District seat are talking with Newscenter 11 about their agendas. Both men are from East Mississippi.

Mississippi legislator, Michael Ted Evans, is one of them. He’s no stranger to politics. Evans is currently serving his second term representing District 45 in the state house. As a retired firefighter and Kemper County chicken farmer, Evans says his greatest strength is his hometown touch.

“When I walk out here on these streets, I relate to everybody in this district,” says Evans.

He goes on to say that addressing infrastructure and health-care concerns are his top priorities.

“I think you could ask anyone in Jackson and they would tell you that I don’t really play the ‘party politics’,” says Evans. “I work with both sides of the aisle, and that’s what it’s going to take.”

Evans strongly believes that cutting out what he calls “wasteful spending in Washington” will free up funds to fix Mississippi’s road and school systems.

Improving infrastructure is also high on the agenda for Evans’ challenger, Michael Aycox, from Newton. The 30-year-old is a military veteran who works for the Newton Police Department.

“I’m coming after the V.A.,” says Aycox, “because we’re losing veterans at a rate of 22 a day to suicide and that’s problematic.”

Along with addressing veteras affairs, Aycox says if elected he’ll push hard for money to build an interstate that connects parts of southwest Mississippi, including Natchez, with Texas and Georgia.

“I really want to try to make sure tat we get that interstate going through,” says Aycox, “because it really doesn’t just help them; it’ll help McComb. It’ll help all across the southeast and it will help connect 22 military bases, which is the primary function of the interstate.”

Aycox is the first openly gay congressional candidate from Mississippi.

“You know,” says Aycox, “I’ve got brown hair and that’s not how we define me. So, people should know that I love Mississippi.

I’m here to fight for all of Mississippi, for all Americans, and you know what? I think that I’m the embodiment of equality.”

The two men will face off against each other in the Democratic Primary on June 5th. Republican Congressman Gregg Harper currently holds that seat. Earlier this year he announced that he would not seek re-election. Aside from the two Democratic candidates, six Republicans are also vying for the seat.

Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District covers central portions of the state. These areas extend all the way from the Louisiana border to that for West Alabama in the east. Some of the large cities in the district include: Pearl, Starkville, Meridian and Natchez.