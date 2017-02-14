Drive By Shooting, Drugs, Dog Killing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Trina M Welch, 37, 15751 Road 505, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.

Brockstein Davis, 26, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia, was arrested on charges for a drive by shooting and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Travis Moore, 34, 251 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, was charged with felony malicious mischief, dog stealing/killing, simple assault causing bodily injury.

Other recent arrests: