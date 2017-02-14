Home » Local » Drive By Shooting, Drugs, Dog Killing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Drive By Shooting, Drugs, Dog Killing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Trina M Welch, 37, 15751 Road 505, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.

Brockstein Davis, 26, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia, was arrested on charges for a drive by shooting and  possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Travis Moore, 34, 251 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, was charged with felony malicious mischief, dog stealing/killing, simple assault causing bodily injury.

Other recent arrests:

  • Tywon Hardaway, 17, 307 Stribling Street, disturbance of the peace, disorderly conduct
  • Crystal Lesha Welch, 32, 262 Byrd Avenue, Philadelphia, warrant continued delinquency or neglect
  • Kaylee Hill, 21, 23891 Highway 31, Falkville, AL, grand larceny
  • James A Starks, 27, 1801 24th Street, Apt #2, Meridian, warrant possession of stolen property
  • Christopher Willis, 28, 175 York Road, Philadelphia, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) failure to pay, warrant contempt of court
  • Jason Michael Reed, 33, 11470 Road 149, Philadelphia, bench warrant failure to appear

