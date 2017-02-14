Drive By Shooting, Drugs, Dog Killing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Trina M Welch, 37, 15751 Road 505, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.
Brockstein Davis, 26, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia, was arrested on charges for a drive by shooting and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Travis Moore, 34, 251 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, was charged with felony malicious mischief, dog stealing/killing, simple assault causing bodily injury.
Other recent arrests:
- Tywon Hardaway, 17, 307 Stribling Street, disturbance of the peace, disorderly conduct
- Crystal Lesha Welch, 32, 262 Byrd Avenue, Philadelphia, warrant continued delinquency or neglect
- Kaylee Hill, 21, 23891 Highway 31, Falkville, AL, grand larceny
- James A Starks, 27, 1801 24th Street, Apt #2, Meridian, warrant possession of stolen property
- Christopher Willis, 28, 175 York Road, Philadelphia, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) failure to pay, warrant contempt of court
- Jason Michael Reed, 33, 11470 Road 149, Philadelphia, bench warrant failure to appear