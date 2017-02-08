Drug Trafficking, DUI, Forgery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Courtney Orlando Campbell, 25, 116 Mason Street, Union, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, failure to comply, no turn signal, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.

Jay Derek Beckham, 38, 11111 Road 529, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.

Other recent arrests: