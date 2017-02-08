Drug Trafficking, DUI, Forgery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Courtney Orlando Campbell, 25, 116 Mason Street, Union, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, failure to comply, no turn signal, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Jay Derek Beckham, 38, 11111 Road 529, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
Other recent arrests:
- Eathan Seales, 22, 10541 Road 632, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury
- Joey Morgan, 31, 10860 Road 838, Philadelphia, public drunk
- Shanelle Renee Boykin, 28, 4050 Hwy 397, Louisville, trespassing, shoplifting
- Adrian Overton, 21, 20407, Hwy 15 South, Union, burglary
- Julie Sadler, 36, 10311 Road 129, Philadelphia, warrant continued delinquency or neglect
- Britiany Winstead, 28, 16641 Road 339, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing
- Michael Rasherd Lyons, 27, 776 Red Water Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, speeding, DUS
- Donna Leeanna Allen, 31, 51900 McKinley Road, Perdidio, AL, warrant uttering forgery, warrant simple assault