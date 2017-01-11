Drug Trafficking Indictment in Neshoba County

A Daleville man was indicted for drug trafficking in Neshoba County. According to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office a Jason Dewayne Hudnall, 40, 1701 Pumping Street Road, Daleville, was indicted trafficking of a controlled substance by a Neshoba County Grand Jury.

The indictment charges that Hudnall engaged in trafficking 30 grams but less than 1000 of marijuana in October 2015. The indictment also states that Hudnall had intent to transfer or distribute the controlled substance.

Hudnall’s bail was set at $25,000.