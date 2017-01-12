B&E, Drugs, Armed Robbery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Billy Ray Neese, 23, 12323 Road 325, Union, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, felony possession of a controlled substance.
Chaney Manning, 22, 12901 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, was arrested for armed robbery.
Angelina Dykes, 36, 10100 Road 2418, Union, was arrested for possession of marijuana, shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine.
- Lonnie George Johnson, 51, Carver & Ivy, Philadelphia, warrant trespassing
- Stacie Mayo, 34, 10450 Road 517, Philadelphia, domestic violence-simple assault
- James Hickman Reed, 34, 11470 Road 149, Philadelphia, warrant disorderly conduct, disturbance of a family
- Heather M. Thompson, 21, 530 Henley Ave, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, public drunk
- Bruce M Merrell, 62, 1509 Clay Ave, Panama City, FL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Crystal Dawn Smith, 33, 10210 Pecan Hollow, Magnolia, TX, warrant simple assault causing bodily injury
- James R Broadway, 50, 530 Henley Ave, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay
- Keenan Russell, 33, 12 Odom Lane, Forest, public drunk, warrant disorderly conduct
- Christopher Leach, 29, 403 Barham Street, Philadelphia, bench warrant failure to appear, public drunk
- Mike L Neese, 61, 12323 Road 325, Union, shoplifting
- Billy Wade Watkins, 36, 10100 Road 2418 Union, public drunk
- Martha Jane Hall, 42, 325 2nd Ave, Forest, warrant failure to appear public drunk
- David Lee Bell, 36, 101 Odie Jim Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Stacie Mayo, 34, 10450 Road 517, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay, simple assault, bench warrant failure to appear, possession of marijuana
- Robin Allen, 58, 524 Poplar Ave, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury
- Franklin Lamont Jenkins Jr., 48, 10841 Road 610, serving 48 hours
- Maneka Jones, 1208 A Stewart Street, probation violation
- James Earl McCarty, 53, 10082 Road 145, Philadelphia, indictment driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense
- Marshall Ray Clemons, 38, 417 Coleman Street, Philadelphia, indictment trafficking of coaine