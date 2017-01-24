Drugs, Assault, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Danielle Nicole Biggart, 25, 7735 Highway 429, Kosciusko, was charged with possession of a cellphone in a correctional facility, bond set $25,000.

Erica Denise Broussard, 28, 102 West Haven Drive, Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine drugs, bond set at $25,000.

Gregory Keith Shed, 28, 138 Arnold Drive, Starkville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct , resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and public drunk.

Other recent arrests: