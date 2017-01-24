Drugs, Assault, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Danielle Nicole Biggart, 25, 7735 Highway 429, Kosciusko, was charged with possession of a cellphone in a correctional facility, bond set $25,000.
Erica Denise Broussard, 28, 102 West Haven Drive, Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine drugs, bond set at $25,000.
Gregory Keith Shed, 28, 138 Arnold Drive, Starkville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct , resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and public drunk.
Other recent arrests:
- Nicholas Green, 37, 271 Davis Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- William Bowman, 46, 80 Williams Road, Carthage, shoplifting
- Sherina Dee Solomon, 26, 268 Frog Level Road, Philadelphia, public drunk
- Christina Lewis, 34, 249 West Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, warrant continued neglect/del
- William Scottie Dunn, 39, 11850 Highway 485, Philadelphia, warrant court program, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) failure to pay
- Kayla Montgomery, 34, 16330 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
- Scottie Ledell Pinson, 46, 3025 Pleasant Grove Road, Little Rock, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, warrant contempt of court ordered programs
- Curtis Lee Moore, 25, 10131 Road 2641, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct