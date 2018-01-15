Home » Local » drugs, burglary, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

drugs, burglary, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Danajia Taylor, 18, 101 Mandy Drive C4, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, vehicle, petit larceny- less than $1000

Danajia Taylor

William Anthony Dunn, 51, 11164 Road 351, Union, hold for other agency

William Anthony Dunn

Ahmed Rashad Neal, 41, 1855 Bethel Road, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, possession of alcohol in dry county, improper parking or stopping

Ahmed Rashad Neal

Rebecca Lynn Curter, 28, 129 Southwood Drive, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Rebecca Lynn Curter

Marcus Love, 28, 478 Love Road, Louisville, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Marcus Love

Carley Elizabeth Speer, 28, 2221 Partmouth Avenue, Bessemer, AL, public drunk

Carley Elizabeth Speer

Rachel Elizabeth Chapman, 35, 10180 Road 757, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Rachel Elizabeth Chapman

Timothy Eichelberger, 46, 199 Ray McDonald Road, Noxapater, failure to pay

Timothy Eichelberger

Kenneth Ray Kennedy, 64, 12080 Road 101, Philadelphia, public drunk, failure to pay, failure to appear, contempt of court

Kenneth Ray Kennedy

Tyeshia Moore, 26, 518 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, simple assault by threat, simple assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death, public drunk, simple assault

Tyeshia Moore

Jonica G Thomas, 21, 127 Wolf Trail Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Jonica G Thomas

Dakota Farve, 27, 143 Pine Ridge Road, Philadelphia, (8) eight counts of bad check

Dakota Farve

Dexton Cole Nickey, 20, 107 McMillian Circle, Philadelphia, (4) four counts of burglary-dwelling house

Dexton Cole Nickey

Chequita Davis, 39, 525 Peeples Avenue, Philadelphia, cyberstalking

Chequita Davis

Kimberly Luke, 32, 1003 East Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, credit card, intent to defraud-felony more than $250

Kimberly Luke

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

 

 

