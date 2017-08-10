Drugs, cash seized in Philadelphia raid

Drugs with a street value of over $100,000 were seized on Ivy St. in Philadelphia by the police department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Chaddis McAfee was arrested at his home and charged with multiple felonies including: aggravated trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking pharmaceuticals, felony child endangerment, felony possession of oxycodone, sale of methamphetamine and multiple misdemeanors.

“It’s been an ongoing case,” says Chief Grant Myers, Philadelphia PD. “A lot of it is from hard work from the MBN agents and our drug officer here and also from information from the community.”

Chief Myers says over six pounds of meth, a pound and half of marijuana, over 100 prescription pills and $10,000 in cash was seized. McAfee’s bond has been denied.