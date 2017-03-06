Drugs, DUI, Assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Eric Christopher Truss, 31, 558 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine drugs with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.

Sam R. Quendal, 21, 103350 Road 604, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, improper passing, no driver’s license, no insurance.

Other recent arrests: