Drugs, DUI, Assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Eric Christopher Truss, 31, 558 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine drugs with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.
Sam R. Quendal, 21, 103350 Road 604, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, improper passing, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Other recent arrests:
- Kenneth Gray Reed, 23, 1342 Cookeville Road, Macon, warrant failure to pay fines, simple assault
- Sarah Burrage, 27, 19220 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, trespass, shoplifting
- Selma Colter, 60, 910 Carver Avenue, warrant for failure to pay fines
- Michael Dewayne Jones, 27, 2356 Highway 469, Meridian, warrant probation
- Charles Wishork, 56, 127 Pine Ridge Road, Choctaw, public drunk
- Tameka Ealy, 23, 1285 Old Jackson Road, Forest, trespassing
- Ashley J. Johnson, 31, 10341 Road 610, Philadelphia, warrant malicious mischief, simple assault causing physical harm, simple assault causing bodily injury
- Travis Boler, 27, 317 Pearl Avenue, Philadelphia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting or throwing at motor vehicles
- Johnathan Wayne Alford, 19, 10260 Road 406, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense