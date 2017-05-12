Home » Local » Drugs, DUI, Assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Drugs, DUI, Assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Roy Blake, 67, 111 Choctaw Street, Philadelphia, six counts possession of a controlled substance, bond $60,000.

Marshall Scott Davenport, 29, 2220 University BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no drivers license

Tiffany L Goolsby, 30, 1512 Horseshoe Road, Walnut Grove, hold for other agency

Antonie L John, 31, 272 James Billie Road, Philadelphia, open container violation, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Tommy Lewis, 34, 11120 Road 315, Union, hold for other agency

Kenneth Lamar Snowden, 55, 2704 Valley road Lot 124, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana – 1st offense

Kyle W Townsend,36, 10490 Philadelphia, failure to pay old fines

Terry White, 53, 10900 Road 616, Philadelphia, simple assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

