Drugs, DUI, Assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Roy Blake, 67, 111 Choctaw Street, Philadelphia, six counts possession of a controlled substance, bond $60,000.

Marshall Scott Davenport, 29, 2220 University BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no drivers license

Tiffany L Goolsby, 30, 1512 Horseshoe Road, Walnut Grove, hold for other agency

Antonie L John, 31, 272 James Billie Road, Philadelphia, open container violation, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Tommy Lewis, 34, 11120 Road 315, Union, hold for other agency

Kenneth Lamar Snowden, 55, 2704 Valley road Lot 124, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana – 1st offense

Kyle W Townsend,36, 10490 Philadelphia, failure to pay old fines

Terry White, 53, 10900 Road 616, Philadelphia, simple assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)