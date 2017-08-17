drugs, DUI, felony pursuit and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Chaddis McAfee, 34, 603 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, stalking, child endangerment, four counts possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute

Anita Suzanna Rhodes, 42, 12320 Road 383, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance 2nd offense, no insurance, reckless driving, felony pursuit, hold for other agency

Mercer Robert Basewell III, 20, 2230 George Butler Road, Meridian, false ID information, resisting arrest, beer or wine possession under 21, public drunk

Jessica Cole, 24, 14421 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

James Dylan Duncan, 30, 11193 Road 387, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Jesus A. Hernandez, 28, 11901 Highway 486, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Tanner Wade Kyle, 18, 2703 Attala Road 1213, Kosciusko, public drunk, alcoholic beverage possession under 21

James Nichols Jr., 38, 284 North Carver Avenue, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Blake Stevens, 23, 432 Center Avenue, Philadelphia, harassing or threatening phone calls

Steve Michael Thomas, 27, 10990 Road 765, Philadelphia, failure to appear, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)