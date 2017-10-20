drugs, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

John Nathan Davis, 31, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Julio C. Perez, 41, 10240 Road 557, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving, no driver’s license

Demetris Young, 24, 1381 Road 571, Philadelphia, open container violation

Brandon Charles Goodin, 18, 11373 Road 723, Union, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Tywanda Norton, 40, 13181 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance, five counts failure to pay child support

Michael Wayne Amason, 55, of 1513 51 North, Winona, hold for other agency

Williams C. Clemons, 34, 105 St. Francis Drive Apt. 10, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of alcohol in dry county, failure to pay

Nathaniel Henry, 19, 1323 Carroll Drive, Terry, disorderly conduct

Luca McNair, 28, 276 West Adkins Street, Philadelphia, open container violation

Shreey Smith, 24, 2898 Coosa Road, Edinburg, simple possession, possession of paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)