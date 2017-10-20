Home » Local » drugs, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

drugs, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

John Nathan Davis, 31, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

John Nathan Davis

Julio C. Perez, 41, 10240 Road 557, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving, no driver’s license

Julio C. Perez

Demetris Young, 24, 1381 Road 571, Philadelphia, open container violation

Demetris Young

Brandon Charles Goodin, 18, 11373 Road 723, Union, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Brandon Charles Goodin

Tywanda Norton, 40, 13181 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance, five counts failure to pay child support

Tywanda Norton

Michael Wayne Amason, 55, of 1513 51 North, Winona, hold for other agency

Michael Wayne Amason

Williams C. Clemons, 34, 105 St. Francis Drive Apt. 10, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of alcohol in dry county, failure to pay

Williams C. Clemons

Nathaniel Henry, 19, 1323 Carroll Drive, Terry, disorderly conduct

Nathaniel Henry

Luca McNair, 28, 276 West Adkins Street, Philadelphia, open container violation

Luca McNair

Shreey Smith, 24, 2898 Coosa Road, Edinburg, simple possession, possession of paraphernalia

Shreey Smith

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

