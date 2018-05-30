DUI and other recent arrests in Leake County

Ashley Dukes, 25, 1322 CR123, Magee, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no insurance, reckless driving

Ray D Parker, 43, 1901 Loring Road, Camden, capias warrant – driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, failure to stop a motor vehicle

Aubree R Rawson, 27, 2115 Attala Road 3026, Kosciusko, bench warrant

James Shepard, 31, 229 Ragsdale Road, Carthage, disturbance

Derwin L Williams, 26, 4494 Pleasant Gove Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department. (Leake County Jail images)