DUI, assault, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Christopher Shuler, 25, 534 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal

Obie Wayne Burrage, 37, 19240 Highway 215, Philadelphia, possession of stolen property, removal-selling personal property subjective to lein and grand larceny – more than $1000

Brandon Christopher Forty, 24, 10030 Jordan Lane Lot 5, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Lantrain Malik Hoskins, 17, 236 Rail Road Avenue, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life

Stanley Montgomery, 35, 16330 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, failure to pay, failure to appear

Michael Cody Pitts, 23, 11981 Highway 491 North, Collinsville, hold for investigations

Jonathan Kamal Wise, 26, 1103 Keith Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Samuel Hodges, 25, Reunion Court Apartment J83, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Darius Jamel Willis, 29, 209 Massey Circle, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license, possession of controlled substance

Davis Shawon, 27, 1700 Penton Square Apt 8, Philadelphia, shoplifting – less than $1000

Luis Raul Orozco, 38, Hooper Lane, Philadelphia, domestic violation simple assault, possession of marijuana, domestic violence – simple assault

Candace Lynn Barton, 28, 10481 Road 244, Union, domestic violence – simple assault

Michael W Edmonds, 48, 2040 Burton Road, Philadelphia, petit larceny – less than $1000, contempt of court

David Wayne Spivey, 57, 279 Gum Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting – less than $1000, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)