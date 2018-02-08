DUI, assault, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Christopher Shuler, 25, 534 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal
Obie Wayne Burrage, 37, 19240 Highway 215, Philadelphia, possession of stolen property, removal-selling personal property subjective to lein and grand larceny – more than $1000
Brandon Christopher Forty, 24, 10030 Jordan Lane Lot 5, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Lantrain Malik Hoskins, 17, 236 Rail Road Avenue, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life
Stanley Montgomery, 35, 16330 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, failure to pay, failure to appear
Michael Cody Pitts, 23, 11981 Highway 491 North, Collinsville, hold for investigations
Jonathan Kamal Wise, 26, 1103 Keith Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Samuel Hodges, 25, Reunion Court Apartment J83, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Darius Jamel Willis, 29, 209 Massey Circle, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license, possession of controlled substance
Davis Shawon, 27, 1700 Penton Square Apt 8, Philadelphia, shoplifting – less than $1000
Luis Raul Orozco, 38, Hooper Lane, Philadelphia, domestic violation simple assault, possession of marijuana, domestic violence – simple assault
Candace Lynn Barton, 28, 10481 Road 244, Union, domestic violence – simple assault
Michael W Edmonds, 48, 2040 Burton Road, Philadelphia, petit larceny – less than $1000, contempt of court
David Wayne Spivey, 57, 279 Gum Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting – less than $1000, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)