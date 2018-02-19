DUI, burglary, larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Shonteka S Hazley, 29, 115 Yorkshire Drive, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

James B Rice, 31, 201 Apolune Road, Kosciusko, grand larceny- more than $1000

Marty Clemons, 51, 207 Shelby Drive, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000, disturbance of family

Arthur H Holley, 35, 11321 Road 339, Union, two counts failure to appear, failure to pay

Margrett Morris, 18, 55 Conn Road, Louisville, fleeing arrest

Samuel Watson, 26, 273 Highway 80 East, Morton, failure to appear

James R Broadway, 51, 6817 Zero Road, Meridian, false pretense – misdemeanor

Kim Marie Hopkins, 42, 2679 Thomas Lane Road, DeKalb, shoplifting- less than $1000

Anthony Wayne Rigdon, 37, 11301 Road 838, Philadelphia, domestic violence, simple assault

Kent Davidson, 26, 671 Jess Lyons Road, Columbus, driving under the influence (DUI) other

Adrian Overton, 22, 20407 Highway 15 South, Union, burglary-commercial building, cars, etc.

Cody Mack Wilkerson, 26, 10021 Road 2210, Union, grand larceny- more than $1000

Wilburt Brown, 39, 354 Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, simple assault on a police officer- felony

Jamie Howard, 24, 273 A Avenue, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000, 2 counts of trespassing, failure to pay

Danajia Taylor, 18, 519 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, petit larceny- less than $1000, failure to appear

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)