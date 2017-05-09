Home » Local » DUI, Cocaine and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, Cocaine and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Tanesha Agee, 25, 1124 Newton Bethel Road, Newton, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, speeding 1-20 miles over limit, suspended drivers license, seat belt violation, false ID information

Constance Burnside, 34, 105 St. Frances Drive Apt 28, Philadelphia, public drunk

Ryan Jacob Dove, 25, 10720 Road 149, Philadelphia, probation violation

Glenda Hall, 43, no address, Philadelphia, public drunk

Stella Denise Ladd, 50, 10751 Road 369, Philadelphia, sale of cocaine

Clayton James Marston, 22, 6560 Hwy 494, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container violation

Braxton Spence, 21, 6492 Confederate Drive, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container

Luke Dewayne Townsend, 35, 10490 Philadelphia, failure to pay old fines

