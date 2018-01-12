DUI, disorderly conduct and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Regina Miler, 35, of 260 Davis Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Benjamin C Cooper, 36, 10011 Hooper Lane, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, ten (10) counts of conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, two (2) counts failure to pay

Aldreca Lewis, 27, 124 Goat Ranch Spur, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct at a business

Kristen Nicole Smith, 20, 1112 Road 743 Lot 12, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, failure to pay, suspended drivers license

Christopher Carter, 36, 504 Pleasant Valley Drive, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Wendell Ike Eaves, 54, 210 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Joshua R Jim, 34, 120 Tiak Osi Lae, Walnut Grove, speeding, suspended drivers license

Tramel T Moore, 34, 232 Barrier Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Wendy Leann Spears, 46, 308 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Jacob Ryan Dove, 25, 10171 Road 571, Philadelphia, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)