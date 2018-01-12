DUI, disorderly conduct and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Regina Miler, 35, of 260 Davis Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
Benjamin C Cooper, 36, 10011 Hooper Lane, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, ten (10) counts of conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, two (2) counts failure to pay
Aldreca Lewis, 27, 124 Goat Ranch Spur, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct at a business
Kristen Nicole Smith, 20, 1112 Road 743 Lot 12, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, failure to pay, suspended drivers license
Christopher Carter, 36, 504 Pleasant Valley Drive, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Wendell Ike Eaves, 54, 210 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Joshua R Jim, 34, 120 Tiak Osi Lae, Walnut Grove, speeding, suspended drivers license
Tramel T Moore, 34, 232 Barrier Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Wendy Leann Spears, 46, 308 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Jacob Ryan Dove, 25, 10171 Road 571, Philadelphia, failure to pay
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)