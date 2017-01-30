DUI, Felony Drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Gillis Ray Duett, 23, 10580 Road 515, Union, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI) other.
Christopher Wayne Long, 34, 10490 Road 509, Union, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Other recent arrests:
- Domingo Montoya, 42, 465 E Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, open container
- Fredy Alfaro, 36, 465 E Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, open container
- Moises Diaz, 50, 6070 Range Ave, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Russell Wayne Sullivan, 23, 200 Wyatt Road, Decater, public drunk
- Curtis Ward, 19, 10040 Road 2643, Philadelphia, DUS
- Eric Jenkins, 43, 1027 Hwy 21 North, Philadelphia, sale of buperenorphine, 2nd drug offender
- April Foster, 35, 10361 CT 632, Philadelphia, warrant uttering forgery
- Trishalena Rena, 25, 114 Tucker cutoff road, Philadelphia, no driver’s license
- Charles D Hardy, 35, 11595 Road 397, Philadelphia, domestic disturbance
- Emily Edwards, 33, 1051 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, domestic disturbance
- Tristan Lamar Banks, 1200 Moody Street, Greensboro, NC, public drunk
- Sonny Taylor, 28, 808 Peacon Road, Newton, shoplifting