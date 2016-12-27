DUI, Felony Firearm, Shoplifting and Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

Willie Carter, 59, 110 Stallo Road, Noxapater, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana.

Daniel D. Justice, 39, 14370 Hwy 15 South, Union, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, no seatbelt, no driver’s license, no child restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Other recent arrests: