DUI, Felony Firearm, Shoplifting and Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

Willie Carter, 59, 110 Stallo Road, Noxapater, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana.
Daniel D. Justice, 39, 14370 Hwy 15 South, Union, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, no seatbelt, no driver’s license, no child restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other recent arrests:
- Thomas G Sistrunk, 30, 210 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, hold for MDOC
- Larry Green, 27, 1328 Galibee Road, Carthage, reckless driving, speeding
- Curtis McDonald, 48, 218, Stallo Road, Noxapater, public drunk
- Welton Harley Dennis, 21, 10850 Road 387, Philadelphia, warrant contempt of court, harassment, failure to appear DUI
- Danny R Willis, 28, 283 W. Beacon Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, speeding, DUS
- William Dwight McKinney, 31, 17411 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, burglary of a shed, public drunk
- Henry Germany, 42, 10230 Road 747, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, false information, warrant petit larceny, warrant simple assault, simple assault
- Christopher Dale Mowdy, 27, 1715 Brewer Road, Forest, trespassing, shoplifting
- Chandra Roshele Easley, 31, 10091 Road 369, Philadelphia, shoplifting