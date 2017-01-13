Home » Local » DUI Manslaughter, Felony Fleeing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

DUI Manslaughter, Felony Fleeing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Eric Kyle Martin Photo: NCSO
Posted on by Mina Mooney

Eric Kyle Martin, 33, 222 Frog Level Road Lot#12, Philadelphia was indicted on counts 1 & 2 driving under the influence (DUI) manslaughter.

Javaskic J Brown, 21, 256 Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, was indicted for failure to stop a motor vehicle, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, warrant trespassing.

Javaskic Brown

Other recent arrests:

  • Bobby Mitch Sr. 45, 558 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, indictment theft of a dog
  • Keishondra Battle, 24, 2232 47th Ave, Meridian, possession of methamphetamine
  • Shelton Chapman, 18, 129 Chitto Cove, Walnut Grove, indictment business burglary
  • Santtarrius Tynesha Judon, 27, 267 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with a struggle, failure to comply
  • Kesler Carter, 25, 10061 Road 446, Philadelphia, public drunk
  • Travis Creekmoore, 34, 506 Bank Street, Union, failure to pay fines
  • Tommie Warren, 26, 227 Martin Luther King, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding , no proof of insurance
  • Jason Sullivan, 35, 10391 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, possession of methamphetamine
  • Michael Sanders, 35, 10010 Road 812, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, false identification, possession of methamphetamine
  • Dacarius Smith, 19, 100 Sistrunk Ave Lot#7, Philadelphia, warrant robbery

