DUI Manslaughter, Felony Fleeing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Eric Kyle Martin, 33, 222 Frog Level Road Lot#12, Philadelphia was indicted on counts 1 & 2 driving under the influence (DUI) manslaughter.
Javaskic J Brown, 21, 256 Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, was indicted for failure to stop a motor vehicle, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, warrant trespassing.
Other recent arrests:
- Bobby Mitch Sr. 45, 558 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, indictment theft of a dog
- Keishondra Battle, 24, 2232 47th Ave, Meridian, possession of methamphetamine
- Shelton Chapman, 18, 129 Chitto Cove, Walnut Grove, indictment business burglary
- Santtarrius Tynesha Judon, 27, 267 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with a struggle, failure to comply
- Kesler Carter, 25, 10061 Road 446, Philadelphia, public drunk
- Travis Creekmoore, 34, 506 Bank Street, Union, failure to pay fines
- Tommie Warren, 26, 227 Martin Luther King, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding , no proof of insurance
- Jason Sullivan, 35, 10391 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, possession of methamphetamine
- Michael Sanders, 35, 10010 Road 812, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, false identification, possession of methamphetamine
- Dacarius Smith, 19, 100 Sistrunk Ave Lot#7, Philadelphia, warrant robbery