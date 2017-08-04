DUI, marijuana, larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Austin Guy Boswell, 23, 11391 Road 418, Union, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit substance, possession of paraphernalia

Clint Earvin, 55, 387 North Wishton Street, Macon, hold for other agency

Freeman Frazier, 53, 4176 Mills Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Micheal Cortez Gully, 46, 101 West Hill Drive, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana

Richard Kinard King, 25, 935 Mills Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Wesley Miles, 20, 11631 Road 383, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Kevin D. Parks, 25, 2312 Attala Road 5007, Kosciusko, failure to pay

Ayla S. Rodgers, 26, 10860 Road 101, Union, two counts of petit larceny

Jerry D. Smith, 49, 1717 Liberty Street, Canton, possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, failure to appear

Brandon B. Willis, 24, 11881 Hwy 16 West, Philadelphia, expired license tag, suspended drivers license, no insurance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)