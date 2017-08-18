DUI, marijuana and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Anthony James Broadway, 23, 10352 Road 539, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, failure to pay
Andrew Kyle Cooper, 19, 48 County Road 471, Meridian, possession of beer or wine under 21
Jennifer Dunn, 36, 901 Pecan Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Andrew Holder, 21, 212 Hester Street, Taylorsville, public drunk
Elijah Malachi Lee, 19, 512 Church Avenue Apartment 8, Philadelphia, court order
Kelli Marie Miller, 37, 24 Shaw Road, Sturgis, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
William Logan Nyiri, 18, 534 Acadian Court, Brandon, beer or wine possession under 21
Lewis Edward Rickman, 20, 303 Hillcrest, Columbus, public drunk, carry of a concealed weapon
Arrainne Katia Stewart, 26, 205 MLK Drive, Union, harassing or threatening phone calls
Therrick Thomas, 26, 977 Mills Road, Conehatta, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)