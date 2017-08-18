DUI, marijuana and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Anthony James Broadway, 23, 10352 Road 539, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, failure to pay

Andrew Kyle Cooper, 19, 48 County Road 471, Meridian, possession of beer or wine under 21

Jennifer Dunn, 36, 901 Pecan Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Andrew Holder, 21, 212 Hester Street, Taylorsville, public drunk

Elijah Malachi Lee, 19, 512 Church Avenue Apartment 8, Philadelphia, court order

Kelli Marie Miller, 37, 24 Shaw Road, Sturgis, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

William Logan Nyiri, 18, 534 Acadian Court, Brandon, beer or wine possession under 21

Lewis Edward Rickman, 20, 303 Hillcrest, Columbus, public drunk, carry of a concealed weapon

Arrainne Katia Stewart, 26, 205 MLK Drive, Union, harassing or threatening phone calls

Therrick Thomas, 26, 977 Mills Road, Conehatta, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)