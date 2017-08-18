Home » Local » DUI, marijuana and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, marijuana and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Anthony James Broadway, 23, 10352 Road 539, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, failure to pay

Anthony James Broadway

Andrew Kyle Cooper, 19, 48 County Road 471, Meridian, possession of beer or wine under 21

Andrew Kyle Cooper

Jennifer Dunn, 36, 901 Pecan Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jennifer Dunn

Andrew Holder, 21, 212 Hester Street, Taylorsville, public drunk

Andrew Holder

Elijah Malachi Lee, 19, 512 Church Avenue Apartment 8, Philadelphia, court order

Elijah Malachi Lee

Kelli Marie Miller, 37, 24 Shaw Road, Sturgis, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Kelli Marie Miller

William Logan Nyiri, 18, 534 Acadian Court, Brandon, beer or wine possession under 21

William Logan Nyiri

Lewis Edward Rickman, 20, 303 Hillcrest, Columbus, public drunk, carry of a concealed weapon

Lewis Edward Rickman

Arrainne Katia Stewart, 26, 205 MLK Drive, Union, harassing or threatening phone calls

Arrainne Katia Stewart

Therrick Thomas, 26, 977 Mills Road, Conehatta, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Therrick Thomas

 

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

