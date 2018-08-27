DUI, possession and other arrests in Leake County

Cassandra Willis, 43, 114 Tiakocosi Cove, Walnut Grove, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Michael J White, 22, 202 B S Natchez Street, Kosciusko, false information or identification to law enforcement, Carthage PD

Cody Burns, 23, 2233 Attala Road 3026, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, switched tag, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Department

Jaylynn J Dillard, 20, 701 Old Canton Road, Carthage, warrants CPD, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD (no photo)

Roby Jackson, 26, 401 Revere Road, Carthage, open container, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia, Carthage PD

Ahamad R Hall, 38, 317 Arbor Vista Blvd, Jackson, warrant – possession of a controlled substance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Department

Erica Haynes, 28, 2153 Attala Road 1003, Kosciusko, no driver’s license, failure to appear, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD (no photo)

Ribiero X May, 27, 137 George Washington Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Anthony Patrick, 47, 402 Greys Street, Forest, possession of whiskey, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Department

Joey R Simmons, 38, 559 West Adams Street, Kosciusko, simple assault, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Robert L Thomas, 33, 4148 Wiggins Loop Road, Carthage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, possession of marijuana, MHP

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)