DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Barnett, 28, 401 Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, simple assault by threat
Tanya Cherie Bell, 36, 210 Choctaw Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no license tag, speeding-more than 20 miles over limit
Nathan Dale Cross, 30, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Michael Dupont, 43, 6843 Range Avenue, Philadelphia, disturbance of family
Christopher Keith Franklin, 33, 12491 Road 210, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Nathan James Gordan, 22, 5758 Rainbow Parkway, Toomsuba, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana
Randall Morrow McKee, 55, 92 McKee Road, Dekalb, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Jeffery Wesley Pilgrim II, 19, 12201 Road 298, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Cathron Pike Sullivan, 26, 11670 Road 539, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Kayla Isaac Willis, 33, 112 Indian Hills Drive, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)