DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Barnett, 28, 401 Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, simple assault by threat

Patrick Barnett

Tanya Cherie Bell, 36, 210 Choctaw Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no license tag, speeding-more than 20 miles over limit

Tanya Cherie Bell

Nathan Dale Cross, 30, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Nathan Dale Cross

Michael Dupont, 43, 6843 Range Avenue, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Michael Dupont

Christopher Keith Franklin, 33, 12491 Road 210, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Christopher Keith Franklin

Nathan James Gordan, 22, 5758 Rainbow Parkway, Toomsuba, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana

Nathan James Gordan

Randall Morrow McKee, 55, 92 McKee Road, Dekalb, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Randall Morrow McKee

Jeffery Wesley Pilgrim II, 19, 12201 Road 298, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Jeffery Wesley Pilgrim II

Cathron Pike Sullivan, 26, 11670 Road 539, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Cathron Pike Sullivan

Kayla Isaac Willis, 33, 112 Indian Hills Drive, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license

Kayla Isaac Willis

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

