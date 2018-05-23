DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Shaquncia Reshana Boler, 22, 1399 Stallo Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Nathan Dale Cross, 30, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Lisa Katherine English, 45, 144 Houston Road, Laurel, possession of controlled substance

William Corey Jefferson, 43, 334 Goat Ranch Road, Choctaw, possession of alcohol in dry county

Lisa Ann Jones, 35, 11931 Road 355, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Tyasia McCoy, 28, 305 Pearl Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, possession of marijuana

Juanita Parker, 47, 430 Austin, Philadelphia, simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

James Rushing, 57, 10151 Road 2810, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, no license tag, petit larceny- less than $1000

Rickey Smith, 54, 2004 Skinner, Jasper, AL, public drunk

Randle M Tubby, 59, 789 New Housing Road, Carthage, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)