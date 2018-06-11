DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Anna E Beckham, 31, 1500 Archusa Avenue Apt 33, Quitman, failure to pay

Andrew Bondie, 38, 11055 Road 240, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Shannon Floyd, 47, 10480 Road 432, Union, possession of a controlled substance

Leon Keith Giles, 22, 14569 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, trespassing

Hubert Monroe, 60, 513 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace

Antonio Perez, 30, 74396 Sandtown Road Lot 6, Philadelphia, public drunk

Jahada Rush, 22, 1054 Estesmill Road, Walnut Grove, simple assault, petit larceny

Carol Sloan, 44, 14569 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, simple assault-threat, malicious mischief, trespassing

Deyonkua Willis, 24, 137 Cobble Stone Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk

Darrell W Griffin, 31, 269 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, discharging a firearm within city limits

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)