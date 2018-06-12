DUI, possession, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jessie Alford, 18, 10260 Road 406, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Terrance Dixon, 31, 203 James Riley Road, Choctaw, public drunk

John Hall, 57, 4180 Highway 373 lot #95, Philadelphia, public drunk

Shawndalette Hudson, 41, 266 Fox Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Steven Kirkland, 50, 10861 Road 751, Philadelphia, possession of drug paraphernalia

Willis R McKee, 47, 1645 Heritage Place, Irondale, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Linda Orduno, 34, 226 Lewis Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Jonathan Pilgrim, 32, 844 Pilgrim Durant Road, DeKalb, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay

Ray Lamonde Shoemaker, 45, 5075 Coonewah Trail, Tupelo, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Robyn Tubby, 26, 143 Pine Ridge Road, Philadelphia, petit larceny (less than $1,000)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)