DUI, possession, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jessie Alford, 18, 10260 Road 406, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Terrance Dixon, 31, 203 James Riley Road, Choctaw, public drunk
John Hall, 57, 4180 Highway 373 lot #95, Philadelphia, public drunk
Shawndalette Hudson, 41, 266 Fox Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
Steven Kirkland, 50, 10861 Road 751, Philadelphia, possession of drug paraphernalia
Willis R McKee, 47, 1645 Heritage Place, Irondale, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Linda Orduno, 34, 226 Lewis Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court
Jonathan Pilgrim, 32, 844 Pilgrim Durant Road, DeKalb, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay
Ray Lamonde Shoemaker, 45, 5075 Coonewah Trail, Tupelo, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Robyn Tubby, 26, 143 Pine Ridge Road, Philadelphia, petit larceny (less than $1,000)
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)