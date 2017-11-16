DUI, possession, assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Juan Alvarez, 41, 11010 Road 743, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

Patrick Wayne Duell, 35, 10131 Road 296, Union, hold for other agency

Tyler R. Latimer, 27, 204 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, failure to pay

James C. Seales, 33, 285 Border Street, Philadelphia, public drunk

Terry Wayne Waddell, 47, 1483 Road 838, Philadelphia, public drunk

Christopher Keith Creekmore, 41, 14190 Highway 15 South, Philadelphia, hold for investigations, domestic violence simple assault, petit larceny- less than $1,000

Nicholas Lang, 38, 14 Knight Street, Philadelphia, court order, serving sentence

Tiffany Rene Strong, 32, 5140 36th Avenue East 602, Tuscaloosa, AL, possession of marijuana

Alexander Davis, 44, 1004 Donald Avenue, Philadelphia, two counts of simple assault

Joshua Terente O’Neal, 33, 12143 Road 101, Meridian, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)