DUI, possession, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Clatarrius Deare Clemons, 27, 12580 Road 759, Philadelphia, trespassing, failure to pay, probation violation, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Dana Nicole Jones, 25, 315 Range Avenue, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct
Tony Lashay Triplett, 40, 410 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence
Derrick Gennie Carter, 39, 114 Vent Houston Road, DeKalb, open container violation, failure to pay
Randy Howard, 45, 10690 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, probation violation
Caleb Charles Quick, 24, 11351 Road 450, Union, hold for investigation
John Nathan Davis, 31, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, shoplifting, aiding person under 18, possession of a controlled substance – two counts, possession of marijuana
Vera Kirkland, 70, 1187 Hudson Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense
Mujahid Sami Sabree, 70, 1101 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, shoplifting, resisting arrest
Jerry York Jr., 47, 392 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)