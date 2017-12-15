Home » Local » DUI, possession, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Clatarrius Deare Clemons, 27, 12580 Road 759, Philadelphia, trespassing, failure to pay, probation violation, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Dana Nicole Jones, 25, 315 Range Avenue, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Tony Lashay Triplett, 40, 410 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Derrick Gennie Carter, 39, 114 Vent Houston Road, DeKalb, open container violation, failure to pay

Randy Howard, 45, 10690 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, probation violation

Caleb Charles Quick, 24, 11351 Road 450, Union, hold for investigation

John Nathan Davis, 31, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, shoplifting, aiding person under 18, possession of a controlled substance – two counts, possession of marijuana

Vera Kirkland, 70, 1187 Hudson Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

Mujahid Sami Sabree, 70, 1101 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, shoplifting, resisting arrest

Jerry York Jr., 47, 392 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

